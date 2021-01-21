Thai national parks and attractions that are temporarily closed

By Pattaya Mail
Update on the summary of national parks in Thailand that are temporarily or partially closed.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) provides the latest update on the summary of national parks in Thailand that are temporarily or partially closed as part of the nationwide COVID-19 control measures.



Of the 155 national parks nationwide, 20 are closed until further notice as follows:

CENTRAL REGION (3)
Phetchabun – Tat Mok National Park
Saraburi – Namtok Chet Sao Noi
Suphan Buri – Phu Toei National Park

NORTHERN REGION (8)
Chiang Mai – Pha Daeng National Park
Nan – Khun Nan National Park, Khun Sathan National Park, Doi Phu Kha National Park, Mae Charim National Park, and Sri Nan National Park
Phitsanulok – Khwae Noi National Park
Phrae – Wiang Kosai National Park

NORTHEASTERN REGION (1)
Loei – Phu Kradueng National Park


WESTERN REGION (3)
Tak – Khun Phawo National Park, Namtok Phacharoen National Park, and Mae Moei National Park

EASTERN REGION (3)
Chanthaburi – Khao Sip Ha Chan National Park
Prachin Buri – Thap Lan National Park
Sa Kaeo – Pang Sida National Park

SOUTHERN REGION (2)
Surat Thani – Kaeng Krung National Park and Tai Rom Yen National Park

155 parks nationwide that are temporarily closed.

The other remaining 135 national parks are open; however, the following 24 are open with some closed attractions:

CENTRAL REGION (1)
Saraburi – Namtok Samlan National Park.

NORTHERN REGION (5)
Chiang Mai – Doi Inthanon National Park and Si Lanna National Park
Kamphaeng Phet – Mae Wong National Park
Phitsanulok – Namtok Chat Trakan National Park and Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park

NORTHEASTERN REGION (1)
Loei – Phu Ruea National Park



EASTERN REGION (5)
Chanthaburi – Khao Khitchakut National Park
Rayong – Khao Chamao-Khao Wong National Park and Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Park
Trat – Namtok Khlong Kaeo National Park and Mu Ko Chang National Park

WESTERN REGION (8)
Kanchanaburi – Khao Laem National Park, Chaloem Rattanakosin National Park, Thong Pha Phum National Park, Sai Yok National Park, Lam Khlong Ngu National Park, and Erawan National Park
Tak – Doi Soi Malai National Park and Lan Sang National Park.

SOUTHERN REGION (4)
Phang Nga – Mu Ko Surin National Park
Ranong – Namtok Ngao National Park and Lamnam Kra Buri National Park
Surat Thani – Than Sadet-Ko Pha-Ngan National Park.



TAT takes this opportunity to remind all to take DMHTT precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, and T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.

To this, the TAT adds E – Exercise, N – News and E– Emergency to cover all contingencies. Click to see more: How to protect yourselves and others from COVID-19 in Thailand.





