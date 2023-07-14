Airline Association of Thailand ready to work with incoming government

Representatives from the Thai aviation sector have proposed strategies to the Move Forward Party for revitalizing the aviation sector and the Thai tourism industry.

The Airline Association of Thailand, on 11 July, met with Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat to discuss matters concerning the Thai economy.







During the meeting, representatives from the association submitted proposals urging the incoming government to reduce constraints and increase capabilities in order to strengthen the aviation sector, stressing that these measures would ensure efficient services while minimizing the financial impact on consumers.







The association, comprising Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Thai Smile Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and VietJet Air, expressed their readiness to work with the incoming government.

The association also said it hopes that the meeting provided insights for the new administration to enact policies to help revitalize Thailand’s economy. (NNT)



















