Sumatra Hosts Pioneering Sustainability Conference, Uniting Local Leaders and Global Tourism Experts

PADANG, Indonesia – A landmark event for the region, the 3rd Annual Conference of Sustainable Tourism and Hospitality Business (ACSTHB) 2024 brought together an impressive roster of international and local experts to discuss the future of sustainable tourism. Hosted by Universitas Negeri Padang, Tourism Department, Faculty of Tourism and Hospitality, the conference focused on the theme, Sustainable Hospitality and Tourism: Driving Towards the SDGs, underscoring the small but meaningful steps that drive global change.









The October 22, event was inaugurated by Ir. Krismadinata, Ph.D., Rector of Universitas Negeri Padang, and Prof. Dra. Asmar Yulastri, M.Pd., Ph.D., Dean of the Faculty of Tourism and Hospitality. Both leaders highlighted the university’s pioneering role in embedding sustainability into the tourism industry, not just in Sumatra but across Indonesia.

“We remain dedicated to educating future tourism professionals who will champion sustainability,” said Prof. Yulastri, reinforcing the university’s mission to lead by example.

A significant moment of the conference was the first-ever playthrough of The 2030 SDGs Game on the island of Sumatra. Facilitated by Dr. Scott, the interactive session introduced participants to the complexities of achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the tourism sector. The game sparked conversation and encouraged practical action among attendees, from business leaders to students.

Pak Pasaribu, M.Si.Par., CHE, the Head of the Tourism Department at Universitas Negeri Padang, shared his thoughts on Dr. Smith’s contributions, “Dr. Scott’s presentation on best practices for implementing the SDGs in event tourism was truly inspiring. His leadership during the SDG Game—our first time experiencing it here in Indonesia—was both engaging and insightful. The interactive nature of the game brought a fresh perspective, and we were thrilled to be a part of it.”



Dr. Smith’s time in Padang was made even more memorable by an unexpected yet meaningful encounter at Hotel Santika Premiere Padang. Following a tour of the hotel’s sustainability initiatives, Dr. Smith was deeply impressed by the efforts led by Mr. Hendri Febriadi, Executive Chef, Miss Marshela Nora, Public Relations Officer, and Mr. Muhammad Al Jihad, Pastry Chef. The trio’s commitment to eco-friendly practices inspired Dr. Smith to invite them to the conference the following day, which they cheerfully accepted.





This spontaneous collaboration has now formed a new network between Padang’s newest 4-star hotel and Universitas Negeri Padang’s leading tourism school, setting an example of how local businesses and educational institutions can join forces in the sustainability movement. Among the conference attendees, Miss Rahma Risa Asri captured the spirit of the event with a heartfelt reflection: “This year’s theme gives me an understanding that there is no need to think about doing something that has a big impact on the world, just start by making small changes from any sector. Like the Indonesian proverb ‘sedikit demi sedikit, lama–lama jadi bukit,’ which means ‘little by little, eventually it will become a hill (more and more).’ If not ourselves, who else?”. Her words resonated strongly with the participants, underlining that collective action begins with individual responsibility.



Dr. Scott Michael Smith, Ph.D., from Assumption University of Thailand, was invited to the conference and introduced thanks to his membership in Asian Pacific Institute for Event Management (APIEM). Recently, Dr. Scott became the first Tourism Educator in Thailand to be certified by APIEM, a testament to his leadership in sustainable tourism education. His invitation to the conference highlighted his role as a key player in promoting sustainable practices within the tourism sector.

The Faculty of Tourism and Hospitality at Universitas Negeri Padang continues to push forward with its commitment to sustainability, serving as a beacon for others in the region. By fostering new partnerships and hosting internationally recognized events like the ACSTHB, the faculty demonstrates its leadership in sustainable tourism education. The growing network between academia and local businesses, like Hotel Santika Premiere Padang, exemplifies how joint efforts can yield transformative results.







































