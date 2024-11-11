Michael Brett leads Bunker Boys’ dominance as tight finishes mark high-season openers

PATTAYA, Thailand – After the excitement of last week’s Khao Yai trip, the Bunker Boys returned to familiar turf at Eastern Star Golf Course on November 4, to kick off a new week. This marked the start of high-season pricing, with an all-in fee of 2,050 baht, a notable increase from low-season rates. The course was generally in good shape, though a few greens needed attention. Despite overcast skies and occasional rain threats, the round stayed dry, and the usual strong winds were mild.

Michael Brett delivered a standout performance, recording his best score at Eastern Star with a winning 37 points. His accurate putts and strategic avoidance of hazards gave him the edge. Stuart Stammers and Peter Bottrell tied with 32 points, with Stuart taking second place on countback. Near pins went to Paul Smith, Anders Nielsen, Jason Taylor, and Jimmy Carr.









With many players away for last week’s trip, the Golfer of the Month presentation was postponed. Michael Brett, who led the mid-month standings, narrowly held off a strong challenge from Stuart Stammers to claim the title back-to-back.

1st Place: Michael Brett (15) – 37 points, 2nd Place: Stuart Stammers (11) – 32 points, 3rd Place: Peter Bottrell (18) – 32 points. Near Pins: Paul Smith, Anders Nielsen, Jason Taylor, Jimmy Carr.

Midweek saw the group at Pleasant Valley on November 6, where conditions proved challenging. In an odd incident, a marshal confiscated a player’s water, creating some confusion. A high-season fee of 1,650 baht was reasonable, though the course was crowded, and the round began on the 10th tee.

Off the blue tees, which were placed further back due to overnight rain, the course played long. The fairways on the 9th and 18th holes were soggy, but the rest of the course was manageable. Michael Brett continued his winning streak with 36 points, overcoming three frustrating lip-outs on putts. Tony Robbins took second place with 31 points, while Keith Smithson placed third on countback over Greg Berry. Geoff Atwell, Keith Smithson, Mike Milland, and Michael Brett claimed near pins, with Mike proudly noting his birdie on his near-pin shot.







1st Place: Michael Brett (15) – 36 points, 2nd Place: Tony Robbins (27) – 31 points, 3rd Place: Keith Smithson (2) – 29 points, 4th Place: Greg Berry (13) – 29 points. Near Pins: Geoff Atwell, Mike Milland, Keith Smithson, Michael Brett.

On November 8, the Bunker Boys arrived early at Pattavia Golf Course, getting an early start at 10:30 a.m. Twenty-seven players joined, including a few last-minute additions. In sunny conditions, the round was swift and enjoyable. Pattavia’s course is showing signs of wear as the monsoon season ends, with some areas browning, which raises concerns for the busier high season ahead.

The day saw one of the tightest finishes in recent memory, with the top four positions determined by countback and separated by a single point down to sixth place. Takeshi Hakozaki led the group with 37 points, edging out Craig Dows, Alan Sullivan, and Michael Brett. Near pins went to Anders Nielsen, Craig Dows, Jimmy Chawke, and Steve Downes. Many players opted to walk, enjoying Pattavia’s easy walkable layout, while some shared carts.

1st Place: Takeshi Hakozaki (16) – 37 points, 2nd Place: Craig Dows (11) – 37 points, 3rd Place: Alan Sullivan (15) – 37 points, 4th Place: Michael Brett (15) – 37 points, 5th Place: Jimmy Carr (22) – 36 points, 6th Place: Jimmy Chawke (19) – 36 points. Near Pins: Anders Nielsen, Craig Dows, Jimmy Chawke, Steve Downes.





































