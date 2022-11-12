Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya Christmas Day Charity Concert

Christmas Day Concert – B2F Big Band Amsterdam

Mega Show – 16 Piece Band – Full Brass and Strings Section

Royal Cliff Grand Hotel Pattaya

Start 6.00pm







Full Christmas Buffet Dinner (Featuring Carvery) & Music Show

B2F are a world-class performance and this is a once only show featuring the full-size big band.

Also a special LIVE performance by Thailand’s leading Elvis impersonator with the full B2F orchestra.

Enjoy all your favourite music hits!

2,300 Baht includes the show and dinner.

Heavily Discounted sponsored wines available throughout the evening.

Get your tickets now!

Call or Message 064 624 4400

email: [email protected]

This event is organised by The Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya and all funds raised go to help needy children in the local area.





























