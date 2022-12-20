‘Awakening Bangkok’ returns to Talad Noi by Chao Phraya River

The light and digital art festival known as ‘Awakening Bangkok’ has returned to the Talad Noi neighborhood next to the Chao Phraya River.

This year’s festival is currently being held until Christmas Day, December 25, with the aim of boosting the neighborhood’s post-pandemic economy.

Awakening Bangkok 2022 marks the return of the annual illumination festival to Bangkok’s neighborhood of Charoen Krung Road – Talad Noi.







The festival was officially announced at a ceremony overseen by Time Out Bangkok Director Pongsiri Hetrakul and officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

This year’s event is being held under the concept “Endless Tomorrow: For Tomorrow and Forever,” with the aim of reviving the liveliness of the historic riverside neighborhood.







Awakening Bangkok 2022 is taking place alongside the city’s Colorful Bangkok 2022 festival, which signifies the city’s reopening and return to life.

Organizers hope the festivals will spark happiness during the holiday season and make Thailand a world-class tourism destination. (PRD)























