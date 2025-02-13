Romantic Valentine’s Dinner by the Ocean at Royal Cliff Pattaya

This Valentine’s Day, create unforgettable memories at Royal Cliff Pattaya with a romantic dinner by the poolside, overlooking the ocean as the sun sets in a breath-taking display of colours.
Theme: An Evening in Venice
Be swept away by the timeless beauty of Venice as candlelight flickers, the soft sounds of water serenade you, and gondola-shaped centerpieces set a dreamy, intimate atmosphere. From shimmering gold accents to whimsical Venetian masks, every detail is crafted for an enchanting
5-course dining experience.
14 February 2025 | 7:00 PM onwards
Venue: Royal Wing Suites & Spa – Poolside
Price: THB 2,100++ per person
Dress Code: Smart casual (no shorts allowed)
Culinary Highlights:
Indulge in a specially curated menu with exquisite dishes such as:
Herb-Crusted Australian Lamb Rack
Grilled Wagyu Beef Tenderloin with Foie Gras
Over-Baked Layered Eggplant (Vegetarian Option)
Celebrate love at Royal Cliff, where every meal is a memory in the making. Limited tables are available – reserve yours today!
Tel: 038 250 421
Email: [email protected]
Website: Valentine’s Day Set Dinner
LINE ID: @royalcliff
Facebook: Royal Cliff
Make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable at Royal Cliff Pattaya.