Rising U.S.-China trade tensions may push Chinese goods into Thai markets

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Marketing Association of Thailand has warned that Donald Trump’s possible return to the U.S. presidency could bring new trade barriers, forcing Thai exporters to reposition themselves in the global value chain.

Dr. Buranin Rattanasombat, President of the Marketing Association of Thailand, emphasized that higher U.S. tariffs on imports from China and other nations could disrupt Thailand’s trade with the U.S. Increased tariff discrepancies could drive up costs, complicating market access for Thai exports.







Rising U.S.-China trade tensions may also push Chinese goods into Thai markets, increasing competition. Given Thailand’s export-driven economy, these disruptions could significantly impact manufacturing and investment decisions, adding uncertainty to key production sectors.

The global economic landscape is shifting from the U.S.-China interdependence to a more competitive dynamic. China is using cost-effective production, large-scale efficiency, and infrastructure expansion to sustain growth despite geopolitical challenges. Thai businesses must adapt quickly to remain competitive.



To survive, Thai companies should prioritize cash flow management, targeted marketing, and data-driven strategies. Businesses must move away from mass-market approaches, instead focusing on niche consumer segments, branding, and innovation to enhance value.

Key sectors requiring adaptation include agriculture and food processing, which must improve branding, tourism, which should reinforce Thailand’s regional hub status, and technology and AI, which must drive efficiency. Strengthening global trade integration will also be essential, ensuring Thailand is viewed as an indispensable partner in international commerce. (NNT)































