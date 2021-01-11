Pattaya sunny during the day, cool with strong winds at night

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya sun still shines bright during the day while it gets cool to cold with strong winds at night and in the morning. Temp decreases by 4-6°C in the North while in the Northeast, the Central and the East.

Another high-pressure system from China covers upper Thailand. Cool to cold with strong winds, decreasing temperatures by 4-6°C is likely in the North while in the Northeast, the Central and the East decreasing temperatures by 2-4 °C, mountaintops have cold to very cold weather with isolated frost. People over upper Thailand should keep healthy due to the variable weather. The strong northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf of Thailand and the South.



The strong winds in the Gulf of Thailand forces the waves up to 2-4 meters in the lower Gulf. People in the South east coast should beware of inshore surf. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats keep ashore lasting 13 January.




During 12 – 13 January, cool, 2-4 °C drop in temperature. Minimum temperature 17-22°C. Maximum temperature 28-31°C. Northeasterly wind 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters off shore.

During 12 – 13 January, Pattaya beaches are cool with strong winds, 2-4 °C drop at night. Minimum temperature 17-22°C. Maximum temperature 28-31°C.

During 14 – 16 January, cool with morning fog, 1-3°C rise in temperature. Minimum temperature 21-23°C. Maximum temperature 32-34°C. Northeasterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters off shore.

7 days Weather Forecast.






