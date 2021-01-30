Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Sriracha reopens on Monday Feb 1

With no new daily cases being reported in Chonburi, provincial authorities have started to ease COVID-19 restrictions, and allowing some businesses and establishments to reopen. With this relaxation, Khao Kheow Open Zoo is now set for a Monday reopening, with preventative measures against the spread of COVID-19 strictly implemented.





Khao Kheow Open Zoo’s Assistant Director Anupong Anont said the zoo is now preparing to reopen on Monday, following a close down order that was part of Chonburi province’s COVID-19 containment measures.

Animal displays at the zoo will remain the same with a variety of animals from around the world, as well as a parade of Humboldt penguins, and a swimming elephant show. Visitors will get to meet Mae Mali, a famous 55-year-old hippopotamus, along with fan favorite pygmy hippopotamus Moo Toon at the zoo’s Hippo’s House, as well as a baby giraffe that was born during New Year holidays at the zoo’s Africa Amazing zone.







Strict health and safety measures will be implemented at the zoo to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 among visitors and zoo employees.

For the reopening, the province will be offering a 20% fee discount for adults on purchases made at the zoo’s ticket office, with a valid ID card to be presented.

Customers who choose to purchase their tickets online via Eventpop will have a chance to win special t-shirts printed with a design of mother and child giraffes. These t-shirts will be given to 200 lucky customer who purchase their tickets from now until 30th June. (NNT)



















