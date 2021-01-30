Thailand will procure more COVID-19 vaccine deals for all Thais ahead of June

BANGKOK – With the first batch of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Thailand next month, the Thai government has continued to procure more COVID-19 vaccine from other manufacturers before the availability of locally produced AstraZeneca vaccine in June.







Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul announced on Friday that the Thai government will be negotiating with vaccine manufacturers to find additional supply of anti COVID-19 vaccine for Thai people ahead of June, when locally produced AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to be available.

He said the import of each vaccine model usually requires a complex and length regulatory process, while the recent prohibition of vaccine exports from the EU has proven to be a significant challenge.





Thailand is expected to receive the 50,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine produced in Italy in February. The Minister of Public Health said the government is now negotiating with related agencies to ensure this vaccine delivery is not affected by the EU’s restriction. (NNT)













