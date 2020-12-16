‘Jay Fai’ street food holds on to 1 star as Michelin reveals Thailand star-awarded restaurants for 2021

Michelin revealed star-awarded restaurants for 2021, while Jay Fai succeeded in maintaining 1 star for 4 consecutive years.

This year Michelin restaurant awards ceremony featured 299 restaurants, comprising 6 two-star restaurants, 22 one-star restaurants, 106 Bib Gourmands and 165 Michelin plates.







Michelin also presented 3 new awards, including the green star awarded to PRU, the restaurant that offers only seasonal recipes, not harming creatures during their breeding season, theYoung Chef Award and Service Award.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of Michelin Guides, revealed that, though this year has been full of challenges, selected chefs and restaurants still reflected courage and resilience and have done their best to face this unprecedented crisis. The awards mean to support and encourage Thailand’s culinary sector to stay strong and become even stronger. (NNT)



















