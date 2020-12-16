Thailand attempts to cut traffic accidents down 5 percent during New Year holidays

Thai cabinet ministers have acknowledged a traffic accident reduction plan for the New Year, aimed at reducing the number of road accidents in red zones by at least 5 percent of the past three years’ average number.







The Deputy Government Spokeswoman, Traisuree Taisaranakul, said that the cabinet ministers acknowledged the integrated plan to prevent and reduce road accidents during the New Year celebrations. It focuses on location-based management, and complies with measures and guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The government, the private sector, military units, civic groups, local administrations, communities, villages, volunteers and members of the public will be involved in minimizing risk factors associated with road accidents, including people, vehicles, road conditions and the environment.

The plan will run on the theme “New Normal, Drive Safely, No Accident”. Performance indicators will include the number of accidents, fatalities and injured persons. The plan is aimed at bringing down the number of road accidents in red zones at the provincial and district levels during the New Year break by at least 5 percent of the past three years’ average.





The five measures to prevent road accidents include management, reducing risk factors associated with roads and the environment, reducing risk factors associated with vehicles, promoting road safety among road users, and providing assistance following an accident. (NNT)







