Thailand second phase ‘Co-payment’ scheme fully booked in 2 hours

Five million people fully reserved their right to cost-of-living subsidies from the government under the co-payment scheme within two hours.







Kulaya Tantitemit, acting director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) and spokesperson of the Finance Ministry, said the registration period was originally scheduled from 6am to 11pm but all the 5 million rights prepared for the second phase of the scheme were reserved within 8.06am.

“There were problems with the registration initially, concerning the transmission of one-time passwords via SMS although Krungthai Bank had expanded its system for it. Registration resumed again after technicians had fixed the system,” she said.





The people who successfully registered for the scheme were satisfied while many others who could not make it due to SMS problems voiced their dissatisfaction via social media.

Participants in the first phase of the co-payment scheme can confirm their continued participation in the second phase via their app.

Participants can buy food, drinks and other products at small shops and the government subsidizes 50% of their payment, limited at 150 baht a day and at the total of 3,500 baht from January to March next year. (TNA)













