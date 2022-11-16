Free for Expats: Basic Life Support and AED Workshop at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya

FREE FOR EXPATS

You are cordially invited to join the upcoming workshop on “Basic Life Support (BLS) and Automated External Defibrillator (AED)” which will be held on date and time below; (Limited to 50 people/session)

Group 1 : Friday 25th November 2022 at 9 AM. – 12 PM.

Group 2 : Tuesday 29th November 2022 at 1 PM. – 4 PM.

*Pre-registration is required, please follow the link: shorturl.at/nHIN1 or visit us at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/bangkokhospitalpattaya

For more information or need assistance, contact 0 3825 9999 or [email protected]






























