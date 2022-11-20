Thailand presents ‘Responsible Tourism for Sustainability’ direction at APEC CEO Summit 2022

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) presented Thailand’s meaningful travel direction towards more sustainable, more inclusive and more environment-friendly tourism at the APEC CEO Summit 2022.

Mr. Yuthasak said, “TAT is honoured to have the opportunity to share our commitment to promoting responsible and sustainable tourism at the APEC CEO Summit, which is considered the most influential meeting of business and government leaders in the Asia-Pacific region.”







He underscored the fact that Thailand is fully open to international tourism, and explained the emphasis on providing new meaningful travel experiences to visitors.

TAT is moving forward to lay the foundation for a tourism industry that is customer centric, values experience tourism and engenders collaboration among tourism industry players. It is promoting smart tourism that uses customer behavior data to develop and promote sustainable tourism products.







In addition, Ko Mak in Trat Province is promoted as the first low-carbon tourist destination in Thailand, while collaboration through networks between stakeholders both inside and outside the industry are being promoted to create a tourism business ecosystem where all parties receive mutual benefits.







The APEC CEO Summit provides opportunities for CEOs and top business executives to engage in dialogue with APEC Leaders on the most pressing issues of the day. In addition, it provides unmatched potential to build networks, hear directly from APEC Leaders, discuss regional challenges, and take away relevant business insights. This year, the APEC CEO Summit 2022 was held during 16-18 November. (TAT)

































