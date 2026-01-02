Testosterone – Andropause

The short answer to the question, “Are all men destined to become grumpy as they age?” is NO — no man must become a “grumpy old man.”

Anti-aging medical doctors now understand what happens to far too many men that makes them “grumpy” as they age: their levels of hormones and testosterone are too low. Testosterone not only helps to protect a man’s health from heart attacks and cancers, but it also makes him feel full of vitality and gives him a zest for life. These grumpy men have gone through what we now call “andropause,” the male menopause.

Menopause is a well-known term that describes what women go through when they lose their natural hormones levels. Menopause comes with a variety of not-so-fun effects like hot flashes, mood swings, fatigue, the loss of libido and concentration.







Andropause, which is a term that describes the process that men go through, comes with its own symptoms, but many are identical to menopausal effects.

Women can go through menopause quickly and abruptly in their late 40s or early 50s, because their hormones remain stable before their menopause. Men, on the other hand, may go on “the long, slow slide” diminution of testosterone, towards andropause. It often begins in a man’s mid-to-late 20s and continues year after year until a once happy and vibrant man is reduced to a grumpy old man. We can hear many aging men say: “I’m just a shadow of the man I was before…”

Some causes of low testosterone levels include 1- congenital problems, such as deficiencies of male hormones and rare malformation syndromes, and 2- acquired problems that include aging, chronic illness, drugs, alcoholism, malnutrition, stress, head trauma, infections, cancers, surgeries, removal of the testicles, and infection or twisting of the testicles in their sac. In addition, certain drugs lower the testosterone effects in the body.



Signs and symptoms of low testosterone levels:

The symptoms of low testosterone usually develop gradually, with the result that many men simply ignore them and get used to feeling lousy and functioning poorly. Symptoms include:

Lack of energy, lack of ambition or drive

Irritability, impatience, bad mood

Low sex drive = low libido

Poor erection maintenance, poor erectile strength

Muscle loss, lack of strength

Weight gain

Depression, sadness, anxiety

Mental fogginess, difficulty concentrating

Poor sleep quality

Osteoporosis







With such a wide range of symptoms, you can see why lack of testosterone might not be the first problem that comes to mind. How many people, for example, connect feeling blue or moody behavior with hormones? Men with low testosterone often develop an attitude of not caring about anything, instead just ‘existing’ day-to-day. Pleasure and desire can be greatly decreased, which in turn affects most aspects of life including career and relationships.

Many other diseases can also mimic the symptoms of low testosterone levels. Always consult your doctor if you feel such symptoms and never begin any hormone replacement therapy (HRT) without medical supervision!



Treatment of andropause:

Good lifestyle such as regular exercise, healthy diet, no smoking, low alcohol consumption, enough sleep, increases our own testosterone production.

At Dr. Olivier Clinic we inject either Testosterone Enantate 250mg every 2-3 weeks or Nebido (Bayer) 1000mg once every 9-14 weeks.

Prices:

Injection of Testosterone Enantate 250mg = 500 Baht

Injection of Testosterone Enantate 250mg + Vitamins B1-B6-B12 = 900 Baht

Injection of Nebido 1,000 mg = 8,000 Baht

Dr. Olivier Meyer, from Geneva, Switzerland, welcomes you to his general practice clinic for: General medical problems, Diseases you can get in tropical countries. A general check-up and laboratory. Well-being and anti-aging medicine, Buying medicines, etc.

Open Monday – Friday : 9.00 – 14.00.

Consultation with Dr. Olivier : 9.00 – 14.00.

No appointment is needed. Just show up during opening. time. Preferably before 14.00.

Address: 315/336 Moo 12, Thepprasit Rd Soi 12, Pattaya-City, Chonburi Province 20150 Thailand. GPS: 12.906 416 100.873 972. Phone : +66 062 321 6565. Mobile: Line ID ‘drolivier’ Website: https://dr-olivier-clinic.com Email : [email protected]



































