Experience the Art of Tea Tasting with Qin Natural Tea.

You’re invited to an exclusive Complimentary Tea Tasting Event on Sunday, 15 December, at 3:00 p.m. at BKRY Coffee and Brunch.

Indulge in a curated selection of exceptional teas, including:

⸎ Aged Black Tea from ancient trees over 300 years old.

⸎ Green Tea, fresh and vibrant.

⸎ Sparkling Tea, a refreshing twist.

⸎ Tom Yum Tea, a bold infusion inspired by Thailand’s famous dish.

Enjoy these teas hot or cold, perfect for seasoned tea enthusiasts and curious beginners alike.







Learn from a Tea Master

The event includes an engaging presentation in English by an expert tea master, sharing insights into the art and heritage of tea cultivation and preparation.

Limited to 12 Guests – RSVP Required!

Secure your spot early to join this intimate and enlightening experience.

Venue:

BKRY Coffee and Brunch

519/183-184 Moo 6, Soi Siam Country Club, PATTAYA.







About Qin Natural Tea

My name is Qin, and I’m the proud owner of Qin Natural Tea Plantation in Wawee, Chiang Rai. Our family’s 200-year-old tea plantation is renowned for its natural cultivation methods and the unparalleled quality of tea leaves from ancient trees over three centuries old. While much of our tea is cherished by Chinese tea merchants, we are excited to share the authentic Thai flavors of our Tom Yum Tea and the amazing taste of Chiang Mai with you.

Reserve your place today and join us for an unforgettable journey into the world of tea!

RSVP now to BKRY Coffee & Brunch, 519/183-184, Moo 6, Soi Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand, Chon Buri

Email: [email protected] Instagram: bkry.thailand LINE: 631jsnkm Web: linktr.ee/bkry.thailand





































