Driving economic growth – Thai Prime Minister unveils 5 key policies

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra outlined the government’s first 90-day achievements and key policies for 2025 on Thursday (Dec 12), emphasizing a comprehensive approach to national development and addressing critical challenges.

In a press conference titled “2025: Thailand’s Real Opportunities,” Paetongtarn highlighted five major policy initiatives aimed at transforming the country’s economic and social landscape.

The prime minister unveiled a series of landmark programs designed to stimulate economic growth and address social inequities.







The Digital Wallet Stimulus program with its first phase covering 14 million beneficiaries is projected to boost Thailand’s Q4 GDP by over 3%.

Phase 2 of the program will provide 10,000 baht to 4 million elderly individuals, aiming to complete the distribution before Chinese New Year 2025. Phase 3, designed for the general public, will be implemented in a digital format within 2025.

Complementing this economic strategy, the Housing Initiative offers a transformative solution for housing-insecure Thais, providing 30-square-meter homes with an innovative financing model featuring no down payment and a manageable monthly rent of 4,000 baht spread over 30 years.







Education and infrastructure development also featured prominently in the announced programs. The “One District, One Scholarship” initiative aims to support academic excellence by funding top students’ international university education.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Relief program introduces a flat-rate 20-baht electric train fare on red and purple lines, making public transit more accessible.

Moreover, the government’s Future Investment strategy focuses on positioning Thailand as a regional AI hub and providing robust support for small businesses.







Alongside these ambitious programs, the prime minister acknowledged several critical national challenges. These include complex environmental and social issues such as flood and drought management, the persistent problem of PM2.5 air pollution, the resurgence of drug-related challenges, and the need to dismantle monopolistic economic structures.

The announcement signals the government’s ambitious agenda to address socio-economic disparities and position Thailand for future growth. (TNA)









































