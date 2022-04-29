Celebrating Mother’s Day around Asia

From indulgent spa therapies to special stay packages that the whole family can enjoy (and we mean multiple generations), we’ve rounded up a range of Mother’s Day offers from around Asia that might just make the perfect gift this May.

A Dining Treat for Mother in Phnom Penh

The culinary team at Raffles Hotel Le Royal have taken some of the tastiest recipes handed down from their mothers to compile a special menu that will run all week. From May 2 – 6, reserve a table for two for either lunch or dinner, and your mother will receive a free Lillet cocktail to complement her dining experience. Or, from May 2- 8, at the new Le Phnom 1929 restaurant in the hotel’s west wing, an Afternoon Tea set will be available, which will include a complimentary bottle of Prosecco for all mothers.







And on May 8, there’s a Swim n’ Brunch event at Le Royal’s iconic poolside,where from 11am- 3pm families can choose from that same menu of mother-inspired recipes, as well as BBQ, cocktails and Champagne. In the evenings during Mother’s Day week, the hotel’s Elephant Bar will be in a festive mood with live music. Dance the night away at the Mojo Afterworks party, which will include a selection of tapas and oysters, as well as special Ladies Night drinks. For reservations, call +855 23 981 888, or email: [email protected]

Slowing Down at Fusion Resort Phu Quoc

This Mother’s Day Fusion Resort Phu Quoc is taking things slow – really slow. To mark the special day on the tropical island mothers and their children are invited to take part in a Slow Bike Race, where the winner is whoever takes the longest to cross the finish line. Riders can enjoy ocean views as the pace of the race comes almost to a standstill.





The winners will receive a free adult and kids beverage. Later in the evening, the all-villa resort property is offering a Seafood Date Night by the pool with a multi-course meal and wine being served up for VND 2,800,000 ++ (USD 122++) for two. The highlight of the feast is a seafood platter with grilled red snapper in banana leaf, king prawns, calamari, scallops, and oysters. Visit https://phuquoc.fusionresorts.com for more details.

Afternoon Tea Beside a Moat at Palace Hotel Tokyo

For an impressive treat this Mother’s Day book a table for the hotel’s ever-popular afternoon tea at The Palace Lounge. Though many hotels invoke the majesty of the word palace, few can claim such palatial trappings as a moat. The Palace can.The property’s regal waterside setting can be enjoyed on Grand Kitchen’s outdoor terrace, or through the floor to ceiling windows of The Palace Lounge while enjoying high tea. The springtime selection features dishes like blanc manger made with steamed turnip, bitter field mustard flowers sauced with grainy mustard, and the subtle texture of bamboo shoots steamed with rice, along with an array of sweet treats – all artfully presented in an elegant, three-tiered jyubako lacquered box.







The Spring Afternoon Tea set is JPY6,200 or JPY8,800 if you’d like to add a glass of champagne. For further indulgence the hotel’s evian SPA, is currently offering Mother’s Day Gift certificates (JPY27,000) for a 75-minute facial and eye care treatment using warew, a premium Japanese beauty brand, that uses natural botanical ingredients, grown in Japan since ancient times. Mothers will be gifted a warew gift set of trial size bottles on the day of their appointment. Visit https://en.palacehoteltokyo.com for more information.

Alma Resort Cam Ranh

​​Thirty-hectare beachfront resort Alma on Vietnam’s scenic Cam Ranh peninsula is offering a two-night getaway suited to multigenerational travel in celebration of Mother’s Day this year. Priced at 30,432,000 VND (USD 1330), the Mother’s Day offer is anchored by a stay from May 6-8 for up to seven adults and two children in a contemporary three-bedroom ocean view pavilion with a private pool and terrace affording vistas of Long Beach. With a spacious living room and four bathrooms, the pavilion totals 224sqm and is designed to accommodate family members across the entire age spectrum, spanning two, three and even four generations.





A welcome cake on arrival, daily breakfast, a buffet lunch, dinner at one of Alma’s restaurants, such as beachfront restaurant Atlantis that specializes in fresh seafood and Italian fine-dining restaurant La Casa, and a 20 per cent discount on additional F&B and treatments at Le Spa are among the getaway’s inclusions. Activities such as making Vietnamese fresh spring rolls at Atlantis, taking family photos at street-style venue Chill’s Snack & Bar featuring American-style food trucks, watching movies under the stars at Alma’s Amphitheater and more are also on offer to pay tribute to mothers. For further information, visit https://www.alma-resort.com, email: [email protected] or call +84 258 399 1666.https://www.alma-resort.com





























