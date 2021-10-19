Bangsaen Beach adopts Lisa’s Thai costume as symbol of fight against COVID-19

The popularity of Thai K-pop star ‘Lisa’ has inspired Saen Suk Municipal Office in Chonburi province to adopt the costume worn by the artist in her music video in their COVID-19 prevention campaign along Bang Saen Beach, attracting much attention from tourists.







Saen Suk Municipal Office and Phalang Ban Yai group in Chonburi organized a walk campaign along Bang Saen Beach to encourage villagers and beachgoers to continue practicing social distancing and preventative measures against COVID-19.



This campaign was inspired by South Korea-based Thai artist ‘Lisa’ Lalisa Manobal, whose latest K-Pop single has gained widespread popularity around the world.

The walk featured dancers from the Angels of Ang Sila group wearing costumes inspired by Lisa’s music video, including the traditional Thai ‘Chada’ headpiece. They distributed face masks and hand sanitizers to tourists.







The walk drew attention from beachgoers, many of which even took photos with the dancers.

The head of Phalang Ban Yai group, Ongart Hongsirimongkol, said more tourists are visiting Bang Saen Beach after the cutdown of curfew hours.

He said the group wishes to remind visitors not to lower their guard with disease prevention, while encouraging more people to visit this seaside tourism attraction.

Mr Ongart said all vendors at Bang Saen Beach have been fully vaccinated. (NNT)



























