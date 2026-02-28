Ban Pam Bok in Mae Hong Son named Top 10 Model Community under ‘UNSEEN THAI THAI’ tourism campaign

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Ministry of Culture has introduced a new community-based tourism route in Ban Pam Bok, Pai district, Mae Hong Son province, under its “UNSEEN THAI THAI” campaign. This village has been selected as one of the Top 10 Model Communities for Cultural Tourism 2025, reflecting its strong potential as a community-led tourism destination. The initiative promotes cultural travel as a way to transform local identity, traditions, and community wisdom into tangible economic value while strengthening income at the grassroots level.







Ban Pam Bok is a Tai Yai (Shan) ethnic community with more than 200 years of history that continues to preserve its traditional beliefs and way of life. The tourism experience is structured around three themes. “Unseen Faith” centers on the 815-meter Kho Ku So Bamboo Bridge and morning almsgiving rituals. “Unseen Taste” highlights authentic Tai Yai cuisine prepared from locally sourced ingredients. “Unseen Craft & Wisdom” invites visitors to take part in hands-on workshops such as traditional broom-making and roasted chili paste preparation.

During the launch activities, visitors were introduced to the experiential elements of the tourism model. Cultural performances, live demonstrations of traditional knowledge, and more than 20 community booths showcased local crafts and products. Items such as basketry, textiles, agricultural goods, and handicrafts were available for purchase, reinforcing the idea that tourism revenue should flow directly to households and small producers.



Located in ethnically diverse Mae Hong Son province, Ban Pam Bok also connects with nearby natural and cultural attractions in Pai district, offering travelers a broader exploration of northern Thailand’s heritage landscape. By blending cultural wisdom with immersive travel experiences, the community presents a model of tourism that supports sustainable local growth while keeping cultural identity at its core. (PRD)



































