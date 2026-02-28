Top 5 GI mango varieties surpass 1 billion baht in 2025 market value

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) has announced the top five Geographical Indication (GI) mango varieties by market value for 2025, underscoring the economic potential of Thai fruits through quality control and global competitiveness.

​In 2025, Thailand has 13 GI-certified mango varieties across 9 provinces, with a combined market value of over 1 billion baht. This contributed to a total economic impact that reflects the government’s commitment to positioning local agricultural products as premium global assets.







The Phitsanulok Golden Nam Dok Mai Mango leads the market with a value of 767.18 million baht, recognized for its oval shape, creamy yellow skin, and firm, fiberless flesh with a sweet aroma. The Sa Kaeo Nam Dok Mai Mango follows at 171.15 million baht, noted for its thin skin and mild fragrance. The Ban Lon Golden Nam Dok Mai Mango from Chaiyaphum ranks third at 33.311 million baht, known for its large size and deep yellow flesh with a balanced sweet-and-sour taste.

Rounding out the top five are two varieties from Chachoengsao. The Paet Riu Khai Tuek Mango recorded a value of 10.436 million baht, known for its rounded, heart-shaped appearance and crunchy, nutty-sweet texture. Finally, the Bang Khla Golden Nam Dok Mai Mango contributed over 7.2 million baht to the economy, famous for its exceptionally smooth golden skin and very thin seeds.



The DIP maintains strict quality control for GI products and is expanding both domestic and international trade channels. These initiatives aim to create sustainable trade opportunities for local entrepreneurs and provide consistent income for farming communities. (NNT)



































