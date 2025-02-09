Tourists will enjoy a cleaner Bali Hai Cape, thanks to the orange-suited cleanup crew in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The “Orange-Suited Knight” is at it again, taking charge to clear trash and clean up the Bali Hai Cape area in preparation for weekends. With the goal of offering a pleasant environment for both locals and tourists, this community-focused initiative aims to ensure a cleaner, more welcoming atmosphere for everyone visiting the town.

The efforts come as part of ongoing projects to maintain Pattaya’s beauty and cleanliness, making it an even better destination for all. Whether you’re a local resident or a tourist, the area is set to shine and provide a more enjoyable experience during your visit.







































