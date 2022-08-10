An Evening with ‘Women of Broadway’ at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok

Spasso Bistro at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok promises to thrill fans of Broadway musicals, presenting an evening of its first-ever musical performance ‘Women of Broadway Live at Spasso Bistro’ guaranteed to add a new dimension of musical pleasure to Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok.







In the evening of Saturday, August 20, 2022, Spasso Bistro at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok invites you to be part of the first-ever musical performance ‘Women of Broadway Live at Spasso Bistro’. Partnered with The Showhopper, one of Thailand’s online communities for lovers of performing arts, the bistro will bring to you one of the best Broadway-inspired musical performances in downtown Bangkok with all dimension of artistic enjoyment.





During the 120-minute performance of pleasure, guests will be enchanted by a series of tunes and musical stories inspired by iconic female characters from some of the most popular Broadway plays. Led by the ever-talented musical performer Sudapim Bodhipakti, the exciting stage will bring to life, the spectacles from ever-popular musicals to contemporary classics, whether it’s the divas from Dreamgirls, the ladies from Moulin Rouge!, best friends Glinda and Elphaba from Wicked, or other beloved female leads from Legally Blonde, Miss Saigon, Hamilton, Six and more.







Further enhancing the entertainment during the night is a newly-curated selection of food and drinks from Spasso Bistro. In addition to specialty drinks inspired by the famed characters, the dining creations will also highlight Broadway show-themed elements while of course, serving exciting Parisian-inspired delights that reflect understated casually-chic vibes in this wonderful setting. The evening is guaranteed to be as if one of the vibrant Broadway theaters is transported to downtown Bangkok, at Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok.



Be sure to mark your calendars on Saturday, August 20, 2022 to visit Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok and be part of first-ever musical performance ‘Women of Broadway Live at Spasso Bistro’.

Baht 1,400 net per person.

For more information or reservations, please contact Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok via telephone at 02-254-1234, and e-mail at [email protected], or visit www.grandhyatterawanbangkok.com.

























