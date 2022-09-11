Zipmex launches fundraising round to resolve liquidity issues

Digital assets exchange company Zipmex has announced it is currently in the final stages of fundraising with several investors to resolve its liquidity issues and that term sheets are being negotiated.

The statement came after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a complaint against Zipmex and co-founder Akalarp Yimwilai for failing to meet the deadline for submitting transactional details on its digital asset transactions.







The SEC has requested data on transactions from Zipmex after it suspended withdrawals in July. However, the company failed to deliver the information under the dateline, prompting the SEC to take legal action.

Zipmex indicated that it is drafting documentation for both Zipmex Thailand and ZipmexPte, its Singapore firm that is not subject to the Thai SEC’s regulatory authority. The firm added that the distribution of any crucial information is done with the utmost care and attention to guarantee compliance with all applicable laws and standards, including data privacy.







Zipmex stated that it has also been in contact with numerous stakeholders, including regulators, government agencies, business partners, and customers, to maintain frequent communication on the matter and develop mutual understanding amongst all parties. (NNT)

































