Pattaya juice seller wanted for molesting pre-teen boy

Police are hunting for a juice vendor who allegedly molested an 11-year-old boy behind the Pattaya Youth Sports Center.

Wichat Thongsri, 55, came to the aid of the boy, who was shouting for help after running out of the woods on Soi Thepprasit 7 Feb. 25. The boy was shaking and crying when authorities arrived.



The boy accused a sugarcane-juice sellerwith attacking him in the woods. He said that the attempted molestation had happened once before.

Previously, the victim said the vendor tricked him into praying at his house and then tried to rape him. The boy barely escaped by shouting loudly.







The boy’s father said he knows the accused rapist and that he had been in prisonpreviously. But, based on good references, he allowed the man to take his son to the youth center, not knowing the suspect would try to molest him.

Police are investigating.

































