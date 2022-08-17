Young adults from Mekong Sub-region partake in anti-narcotics learning activity in Thailand

Young adults from 6 Mekong Sub-region countries have partaken in anti-narcotics training and knowledge exchange in Thailand. The activity was hosted by Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

The representatives from China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Thailand are aged 18-23. The activity highlighted training and knowledge exchanged based on the perspectives of the representatives from each country.







Justice minister Somsak Thepsuthin inaugurated the activity, during which he said the fostering of anti-narcotics knowledge is a crucial part of efforts to address the drug problem. He said the activity provides knowledge and raises awareness about the harms of narcotics. It also offers the young adults an opportunity to partake in positive, self-discovering activities that might allow them to set life goals. He noted this type of activity plays an important part in influencing young adults’ decision to stay away from drugs.







The participants will now proceed to learn about narcotics prevention and suppression work at the border areas that stretch along the Mekong river. Participants will observe marine and land narcotics checkpoints. They will also tour the Roi Chai Rak program and the To Be Number One campaign in the area, both of which are aimed at narcotics prevention. (NNT)































