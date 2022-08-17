‘Phuket Road Show to India 2022’ in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently held the “Amazing New Chapter: Phuket Road Show to India 2022” to New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore on 2, 4, and 5 August, 2022, respectively, to promote and strengthen Phuket as a top preferred holiday destination for Indian travellers.

The “Amazing New Chapter: Phuket Road Show to India 2022” was held ahead of the upcoming high season in India, which is during and after Diwali, one of the most popular holidays in India. This year, Diwali will be observed on 24 October, 2022.







TAT organised the roadshow in cooperation with the Phuket Tourist Association, and the support of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation and airline partners GoFirst, Thai Smile Airways, and AirAsia.

Around 40 hospitality, travel, and tourism operators from Phuket joined the roadshow, with the aim of reconnecting and building new connections with Indian travel agents.









Presenting at the Delhi event, H.E. Ms. Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to India said, “The Amazing New Chapter: Phuket Road Show to India 2022 is another event that helps strengthen ties between Thailand and India, and comes as the two countries this year mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.”

Phuket is already well-established as a favourite destination for Indians with its beautiful beaches, inviting sea, and multitude of attractions and activities.



Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific, reiterated that Thailand was once again open to all inbound tourism, including from India with the same visa-on-arrival facilities and process as before the COVID-19 pandemic. There were now 188 flights a week operating from across India to Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang International Airports) and Phuket.









The Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation reported that from May 2022, India has been the number one market to Phuket.

From 1 January to 31 July, 2022, Thailand welcomed over 3 million foreign visitors. The Indian market provided around 10% of this total with more than 300,000 arrivals. Of this number, nearly 90,000 Indian visitors travelled to Phuket. (TAT)











































