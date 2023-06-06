Yellow Line conducts first trial to much fanfare in Samut Prakan

The first trial run of the Yellow Line monorail on June 3 drew much excitement among commuters at Samrong station in Samut Prakan province, as it introduced a new transportation option while offering an alternative to tackle the area’s infamous traffic congestion.

The Yellow Line, Thailand’s inaugural straddle-beam monorail, connects Lat Phrao in Bangkok with Samrong in Samut Prakan, covering a distance of 30.4 kilometers and spanning 23 stations.







During the initial two weeks of the trial, the service is open only for 13 stations, from Hua Mak to Samrong, with a travel time of approximately 30 minutes. The trial period is open to the public free of charge until the end of June, with service hours running from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

BTSC CEO Surapong Laoha-Unya revealed that the Yellow Line is expected to commence commercial operations next month with fares ranging from 15 to 45 baht. He emphasized the seamless connectivity of the Yellow Line with other major transit lines, including the Green Line at Samrong Station, the Airport Rail Link at Hua Mak Station, and the Blue Line at Lat Phrao Station.







BTSC also revealed plans to establish a connection between the Yellow Line and the upcoming Orange Line via Yaek Lam Sali station, further expanding the reach and accessibility of the monorail system.

Passengers are encouraged to install BTSC’s “The SKYTRAINs” mobile app to stay up-to-date on train schedules and station information. (NNT)















