Yala – South Thailand, tightens security during Ramadan month

Authorities in Yala have stepped up surveillance and protection measures for Muslims observing the holy month of Ramadan.

Security officials are on high alert for any potential incidents, inspecting all vehicles and packages passing through road checkpoints while also following precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The Internal Security Operations Command has been calling for public cooperation in the three southernmost provinces, as well as four districts of Songkhla province.

Fireworks and firecrackers are currently prohibited, in order to avoid disturbing religious activities practiced by the Muslim community.(NNT)

































