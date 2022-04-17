Girl killed as car hits sidecar motorbike carrying 4 teens in East Pattaya

A teenager died when a sedan hit a motorbike carrying four youngsters near Mabprachan Reservoir.

The unidentified girl in her mid-teens died at the scene of the April 13 crash around 8 p.m. on Mabprachan Edge Road in Pong. Three teenagers riding on the motorbike or in the sidecar, ages 16 and 17, sustained minor injuries.



Based on damage to the two vehicles, a Mitsubishi Attrage hit the sidecar motorbike. The male driver had already been taken to the hospital by the time authorities arrived and there were no witnesses.

Police said the road was dark because the street lights did not work and they have informed the responsible department to repair them urgently as to avoid more accidents during the 7 dangerous days.





































