World Anti-Doping Agency lifts its ban on Thailand

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has removed Thailand from its non-compliance list and its ban on the country was lifted immediately.

Kongsak Yodmanee, governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, said WADA wrote on Feb 2 that the Doping Control Agency of Thailand (DCAT) complied completely with the World Anti-Doping Code 2021 and the executive committee of WADA finished its vote on Feb 2 to immediately remove DCAT from the non-compliance list.







On Oct 7, 2021, the WADA executive committee had announced DCAT’s failure to comply with the WADA’s Code. At the latest development, the committee agreed that DCAT already improved its anti-doping system to abide by the WADA 2021 code.

The removal of Thailand from the non-compliance list is good news for the sports sector of the country, Mr Kongsak said. (TNA)




























