Pattaya police inspect neighborhood vegetable-farming project

Pattaya police sponsors inspected a South Pattaya farming project aimed at raising funds for an anti-drug program.

Soi Khopai Community President Wirat Joyjinda welcomed Pol. Lt. Thongin Panyanam and other officers to the neighborhood Feb. 4.







He gave them a tour of the mushroom farm and industrial crop-growing project.

The neighborhood cultivates Coprinus fimetarrius and Indian oyster mushrooms that they sell for 80 and 150 baht a kilogram, respectively.

On a common field, neighbors also grow various vegetables and herbs for local consumption and as a learning source for residents. Among the crops are kariyat, kratom and bananas.



Money from vegetable sales will go to support Soi Khopai’s Mother of the Land Fund projects, including its award-winning anti-drug program.

The project includes a mushroom-cultivation class for those who want to go into business for themselves.































