Woman arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after strapping protected tortoises to her body

BANGKOK, Thailand – Authorities at Suvarnabhumi Airport arrested a 19-year-old Taiwanese woman on Tuesday after discovering 30 Indian Star Tortoises taped to her body as she attempted to board a flight to Taipei.

The arrest occurred at approximately 5:25 a.m. at an outbound passenger terminal search point. Wildlife officials, customs officers, and airport security intercepted the suspect after noticing irregularities around her torso. Upon a detailed search, officers found the tortoises wrapped in adhesive tape to restrict their movement, stuffed into cloth bags, and strapped directly to her body to evade scanners.







The seizure included 29 live Indian Star Tortoises and one carcass. The species is highly valued on the black market and is protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

The suspect faces multiple charges, including violating the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act, the Customs Act, and the Animal Epidemics Act. Officials have handed the surviving tortoises over to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation for urgent care while investigators work to trace the smuggling network. (TNA)

















































