Thailand elevates water crisis to national agenda as El Niño threat looms

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai government has elevated the country’s water crisis management to a “national agenda,” as climate change poses severe threats to the economy and public livelihoods, officials said.

Deputy Prime Minister Songsak Thongsri, chairing the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), has ordered all state agencies to integrate their data to enhance weather forecasting and emergency alerts.







The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) will serve as the primary coordinator to establish a unified, reliable national water database for flood and drought management.

The Thai Meteorological Department warned that the current neutral weather pattern is shifting toward an “El Niño” phase. An initial weak phase is expected between July and August 2026, strengthening into a moderate-to-strong intensity by the end of the year. This pattern is forecast to persist into the 2027 dry season, bringing lower rainfall and extreme heat across the country.

Agriculture Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit has issued an urgent directive for proactive measures, including strict water conservation at major dams to maximize reserves before the rainy season ends. The Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation has also been tasked with cloud-seeding operations to replenish six major reservoirs currently at low levels.

While international data suggests only a 20% chance of a “Super El Niño,” the government urged the public to remain vigilant and follow official warnings closely as the country prepares for a significant dry spell early next year. (TNA)

















































