Commerce Ministry uses live commerce and export push to prevent fruit oversupply amid durian surge

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Commerce Ministry is rolling out measures to prevent fruit oversupply, combining live commerce sales with expanded export efforts to manage rising production and support farm prices. Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthamphan said promoting Thai durian on live commerce platforms helps build demand ahead of peak harvest periods, enabling more steady distribution.

Large volumes of durian from the eastern region are set to enter the market from May 10 through June, coinciding with the peak output of other fruits. Authorities are working to distribute produce early to reduce supply concentration and limit price swings, rather than waiting to react after surpluses emerge.







The ministry is also stepping up shipments to global markets. In 2025, Thailand exported 2.08 million metric tons of fresh fruit worth 171.20 billion baht, up 1.1% from a year earlier, with China accounting for 88.1% of exports. From January to March this year, exports reached 305,673 tons valued at 22.28 billion baht, a 56.2% increase. Fresh durian exports totaled 101,773 tons worth 14.21 billion baht, up 181%.

Other actions include business matching events, securing advance purchase agreements, cross-border coordination with Vietnam and China to ease transport, and promotional campaigns across key markets, along with online sales through global e-commerce platforms. The ministry is targeting a 5% increase in fruit exports this year, with a total value of 179 billion baht. (NNT)

















































