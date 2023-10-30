Experience the enchanting world of Thai culture ‘Khon Performance’ Nov 5 – Dec 5

The SUPPORT Foundation, under the esteemed Royal Patronage of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, unveils the revered Khon Performance Episode of ‘Kumbhakarna’. Witness this mesmerizing act at the Thailand Cultural Centre, Bangkok, from 5th November to 5th December 2023.







Fun Fact:

‘Khon’, Thailand’s traditional masked dance drama, earned a spot on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2018. This art form blends music, dance, and intricate craftsmanship, epitomizing our nation’s rich heritage.

With a legacy spanning nearly two decades, the Queen’s Khon or SUPPORT Khon Performance is the zenith of dramatic arts in Thailand. This year, immerse yourself in an enthralling episode from the Ramakien – Thailand’s rendition of the Indian Ramayana epic.







Secure a front-row view to this cultural extravaganza! Tickets range from 600 Baht to 2,000 Baht. Bookings available at Thaiticketmajor or call +66 (0) 2262 3456. (PRD)













