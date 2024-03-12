‘Why Finland is the Happiest Country in the World’ talk in Bangkok March 27

You’re cordially invited to a Public Lecture: ‘Why Finland is the Happiest Country in the World’

In commemoration of the 70th Anniversary of the Establishment of Thai-Finnish Diplomatic Relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, in collaboration with the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok and the Royal Thai Embassy in Helsinki, extends a warm invitation to a public lecture titled 'Why Finland is the Happiest Country in the World' by H.E. Mr. Ville Tavio, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development of Finland.







Save the Date:

Date: 27th March 2024, 14:30 – 17:00 PM

– 14:30 PM: Registration

– 15:00 PM: Lecture followed by Q&A

– 16:00 PM: Networking Cocktail

Venue: Narathip Auditorium, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sri Ayutthaya Road

Register to reserve your seat>>https://bit.ly/3uOp7yr (MFA)








































