Climate change issue addressed at ‘Sustainability Week Asia 2024’ in Bangkok

H.E. Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, delivered the Opening Remarks at the ‘Sustainability Week Asia 2024’ event hosted by Economist Impact, under The Economist media group, held at The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok. The three-day event was attended by large number of business leaders, both Thai and international, and representatives of government, academia and experts.







The Deputy Prime Minister noted the urgent need for action to address climate change, impacts of which are becoming more profound and risks huge losses and damage. He highlighted the need for strong public – private partnerships towards net-zero transitions, Thailand’s pledges and actions on climate, and the important role of businesses in areas such as EV supply chains, Green Finance and Sustainability Bonds, and the carbon market. Thailand is also promoting investment in the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy, building on the Bangkok Goals on BCG Economy, endorsed by APEC Economic Leaders during Thailand’s host year in 2022. The Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted the need to support developing countries in their transition and to address the effects of climate change.







Sustainability Week Asia is being held for the third time in 2024, and the first time in Thailand. This reflects the internationally-recognized role Thailand has played in sustainable development, and an opportunity for Thai businesses to showcase their potential and visions, and build international networks toward the achievement of climate goals. (MFA)

































