Whitewater rafting season starts in Phitsanulok, Northern Thailand

The famous whitewater rafting season of Phitsanulok has started in the Khek river.

The activity is suitable for tourists of all genders and ages. The Khek River offers from Level 1 to Level 5 of rafting difficulty and thus welcomes everyone from rookies to experienced adventurers. There are 17 sections of rapids on a distance of about eight kilometers and a rafting session takes about 2-3 hours.







Before each session, tourists will receive rafting advice from internationally qualified professionals. They must wear life vests and helmets which will protect them in the event of any accident.

There are also “garbage collection” rafting sessions for visitors to help clean the river and protect the environment in addition to whitewater rafting pleasure. (TNA)































