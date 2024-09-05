Wheelchair user group seeks improvements to Lumpini Park accessibility

BANGKOK, Thailand – Representatives from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), including the Environmental Department and the Department of Public Works, joined members of the wheelchair user community for an on-site review of Lumpini Park in Pathumwan District on September 5.

The purpose of the visit was to gather input on planned improvements aimed at making the park more accessible. The wheelchair user group stressed the importance of installing ramps throughout the park to ensure that wheelchair users can access all areas. These areas include club facilities, restrooms, pavilions, activity spaces, and office buildings. Additionally, they emphasized the need for ramps to be designed with appropriate size and slope to allow wheelchair users to navigate independently and safely.















































