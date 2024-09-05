Police investigate mysterious death of 16-year-old girl in a home, await autopsy results

SAMUT PRAKAN, Thailand – Authorities are investigating the mysterious death of a 16-year-old girl found deceased in her bed in a two-story townhouse in Phraeksa on Sep 5. The girl, identified as Thanyalak, or “Mamoi,” was found with blood coming from her nose, and her bra clasp undone, but no signs of physical assault were found at the scene. A glass containing a drink was discovered nearby. The police are waiting for detailed autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

The body was discovered on the second floor of the townhouse, where Thanyalak was found lying on her back, wearing a green tank top and a short black skirt. According to the preliminary examination, she had been dead for at least two hours. A keep-cool drink cup with soda was found near the body, and when the police turned her over, they noticed the bra clasp had been unfastened. However, there were no visible injuries on her body.



Eyewitness Account and Initial Investigation

Suchin, the homeowner, provided testimony to the police, explaining that he had previously worked for a company but had quit his job two months ago to care for his 84-year-old mother. He had since started an online business selling shoes and clothing. Through Facebook, he met a woman named Praew, who later introduced Mamoi and her friend “Tarn” to help with the business while Praew was unwell.

On the day of the incident, Mamoi and Tarn arrived at the house around noon to assist with the online sales. By the late afternoon (around 4 p.m.), Mamoi mentioned feeling tired and asked to take a nap. Later, Tarn noticed that Mamoi was struggling to breathe and attempted to help her by massaging her body. Mamoi’s condition seemed to improve, and she decided to continue resting. Tarn then left the house to run some errands.







By the evening (around 7 p.m.), Suchin and his mother grew concerned that Mamoi had been sleeping for too long. Upon checking on her, he found her body cold, with bruises forming. Realizing something was wrong, he tried to contact Tarn but couldn’t reach her. He then called the authorities for assistance, denying any involvement in her death and asserting that Mamoi had unfastened her clothing herself.

Mrs. Thongpliw (surname withheld), 84, the mother of Suchin, mentioned that she was home throughout the day when the incident occurred. She stated that she was aware that the two girls had come to help her son with his online business around noon, and during their time in the house, she noticed nothing unusual.

Mrs. Thongpliw further explained that by the evening, she asked her son why he hadn’t called the deceased girl down for dinner. Her son replied that the girl was still sleeping. When he later went upstairs to wake her up to send her home, he found that she was unresponsive. It was only when the authorities arrived that they realized she had already passed away.







Witness Testimony and Police Response

An 18-year-old neighbor mentioned that she had seen various young women entering and leaving Suchin’s house over the past few months, some of whom were different from day to day. She added that police had previously visited the home. On the day of the incident, she saw Mamoi and her friend enter the house, but was unaware of what happened afterward.

Pol. Col. Nopadol Changruen, Superintendent of Samut Prakan Police confirmed that an initial examination of the body showed no signs of external injuries. The possibility of death due to an underlying medical condition or other factors is still being considered, pending the autopsy results. Mamoi’s older sister stated that she had only known her younger sibling was visiting a friend and had no idea this tragic event would occur.









Statements from Rescue Workers and Further Investigation

Rescue worker Prasat Jittritos from the Phraeksa New Municipality described arriving at the scene around 8:36 p.m., after being informed of an unconscious person. He found Mamoi lying motionless on her back, with blood around her nose and vomit on the pillow. Her clothes were a cropped top and a short skirt, with a blanket covering her lower body. A grape juice bottle was found at her feet, which the homeowner said he had given her before she fell asleep.

Police collected evidence from the scene and transported Mamoi’s body to the forensic institute at Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital in Samut Prakan for a full autopsy. Suchin has been taken to the police station for further questioning, as authorities continue to investigate the true cause of death. (TNA)









































