Filipino diamond thieve arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport upon re-entry for another shoplifting

BANGKOK, Thailand – Officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Pathumwan Police Station, and Immigration Bureau Division 2 arrested 49-year-old Rolly Zabalsa, a Filipino national, at Suvarnabhumi Airport on September 5. He was apprehended under a warrant for theft and disguising his identity. The arrest occurred as he attempted to re-enter Thailand, reportedly planning to commit another theft.

Zabalsa first entered Thailand on March 26, 2024, and later committed a jewelry theft at a luxury department store in the Pathumwan area. He had posed as a customer, inspecting diamond jewelry in a display case. During a moment when the staffs were distracted, Zabalsa stole a diamond necklace weighing 9.40 carats, with 20 grams of gold, valued at over 250,000 baht, and immediately fled the scene.







After reviewing security footage, authorities identified Zabalsa as the perpetrator and discovered he had fled the country the same day. The investigative team from the Crime Suppression Division, in collaboration with Pathumwan Police, tracked his movements and eventually found that he was returning to Thailand.

This morning, officers set up surveillance and captured Zabalsa upon his arrival. During questioning, Zabalsa admitted to being the person caught on the security camera during the theft. He is now being processed for legal action. (TNA)





































