‘Wellness Hub to Promote Healthcare and Strengthen the Thai Economy’ press tour in Samut Prakan

Thailand’s Government Public Relations Department hosted a one-day press briefing and study tour titled ‘Wellness Hub to Promote Healthcare and Strengthen the Thai Economy’ at RAKxa Wellness and Medical Retreat in Bang Krachao District, Samut Prakan Province.

15 Thai and foreign media members participated in the event. In her opening remarks, Mrs. Sudruthai Lertkasem, Deputy Director-General of the Government Public Relations Department, stressed that after the hosting of the APEC 2022, one of the key issues for Thailand is public health and wellness.







The press briefing was therefore aimed at highlighting the importance of health tourism, which is considered a type of “soft power” that helps attract more tourists and income to the country. One of the three speakers, Dr. Kanyarat Kuysuwan, the Deputy Director of the Integrated Industrial Health Promotion Division, Ministry of Public Health, gave an overview of the plan to turn Thailand into a worldwide hub for healthcare.







In addition, Mr.Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, the Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications at the Tourism Authority of Thailand, shared some insights on how to promote health tourism and boost the economy of the nation. Members of the media also had the chance to sample several treatment programs, such as traditional Thai massage, wellness treatments, and spa services. (PRD)





























