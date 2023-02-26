Pattaya blocks burned-out Nashaa Club from reopening

Pattaya plans to sue the owner of a Walking Street Indian disco that caught fire three times in 2021, saying it was extended illegally onto public land.

The Nashaa Club has been prohibited from reopening since the most recent fire with city officials saying it is one of 101 buildings encroaching on oceanfront land that were ordered torn down in 1998. That order actually includes half of Walking Street and has been ignored or tied up in court since.







But Nashaa made itself a bigger target when the entire structure was gutted by fire on Sept. 12, 2021, causing 50 million baht damage to the building and neighboring structures. Two smaller fires also broke out in the same spot that year.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said Feb. 23 that Nashaa doesn’t have legal land deeds to all of the property it occupies. In fact, the club has grown in size since being renovated after the fire to encroach on even more public seafront, Manote said.

Pattaya also blocked the Provincial Electricity Authority from installing a new transformer outside the building, telling the PEA Nashaa lacks a valid business license.



























