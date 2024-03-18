Warning issued to protect large red ‘sea fan’ corals at Koh Sukorn in Trang

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources has issued a cautionary advisory to tourists visiting Koh Sukorn in the Trang province, urging them to avoid disturbing the large red ‘sea fan’ corals that have become exposed due to unusually low sea levels. These sea fans, known for their intricate beauty and ecological importance, play a crucial role in the marine ecosystem by providing shelter for smaller aquatic creatures and aiding in the filtration of plankton.







The department, through a statement on social media, elaborated on the delicate nature of these corals, explaining that sea fans are living organisms that can take over a century to fully grow. Given their slow growth rate and the critical habitat they provide, any form of disruption, whether through touching, trampling, or the dispersal of sediment, can have detrimental effects on their well-being and, consequently, on the broader marine environment.

The vulnerability of sea fans has been exacerbated by their popularity for use in decorations, accessories, and even in traditional Chinese medicine, leading to increased risks of damage and exploitation.







To combat this, Thailand has included sea fans in its Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act, categorically banning the possession, trade, or smuggling of these corals. The legislation stipulates severe penalties for those found in violation, including prison sentences of up to ten years and fines of up to 1 million baht for smuggling or trading activities. Those caught in possession of sea fans without appropriate authorization face up to four years in prison and fines of 500,000 baht. (NNT)































