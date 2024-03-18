Thailand plans to overhaul regulations in sending berry pickers to Sweden and Finland

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has directed the Foreign Ministry to investigate Finland’s recent decision to halt visa applications for Thai berry pickers. The move comes amid ongoing negotiations with the European Union regarding a potential Schengen visa waiver for Thai citizens.







Finland earlier announced a pause in accepting berry picker visa applications from Thailand, Cambodia, and Myanmar for the upcoming harvest season following allegations of human rights abuses and serious crimes associated with the berry-picking program in 2023. In response, Department of Employment (DOE) Director-General Somchai Morakotsriwan described the suspension as a temporary measure while Finland assesses long-term strategies for processing such visa applications from 2025.







Thailand has since postponed sending laborers to work as berry pickers in Finland and Sweden until both countries implement worker-friendly regulations. A new policy also requires employers to cover all expenses for Thai workers they hire in the berry-picking industry to address immediate concerns.







Thailand also plans to overhaul its regulations governing the employment of Thais as berry pickers in Sweden and Finland. These revisions will be developed in collaboration with the respective countries, seeking to establish a more equitable framework for future labor exchanges. This effort is expected to culminate in a memorandum of understanding between Thailand and the Nordic countries, laying the groundwork for improved labor relations and the protection of workers’ rights. (NNT)































