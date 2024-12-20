Wa Army maintains positions on disputed areas along Thai-Myanmar border despite withdrawal request

MAE HONG SON, Thailand – The United Wa State Army (UWSA), a powerful ethnic armed group in Myanmar, has shown no signs of withdrawing its troops from bases located on disputed border areas along the Thai-Myanmar border, despite recent negotiations with Thai military officials, Dec 20.

Approximately 50 UWSA soldiers are stationed at two bases on ridgelines that partially encroach on Thai territory in Mae Hong Son’s Pai district.



Thai officials have engaged in diplomatic discussions with both the Wa and Myanmar governments, urging the withdrawal of these forces. However, the Wa Army has reportedly requested additional time to consult with its higher command.

The areas have been occupied for several decades, dating back to the era of the notorious drug lord Khun Sa with various ethnic armed groups subsequently controlled these bases before the UWSA established its dominance over a decade ago. The continued presence of these bases is partly due to the absence of official border demarcation between Thailand and Myanmar in this area.



Meanwhile, Thai anti-narcotics agencies have been closely monitoring the Wa-controlled areas, known for large-scale drug production and trafficking, including the border region in Mae Hong Son.

Thanwa Phudphong, director of the Office of Narcotics Control Board Region 5, revealed that intelligence reports indicate Wa forces are reorganizing their positions across 6-7 bases along the border areas opposite Pai and Pang Mapha districts in Mae Hong Son, and Wiang Haeng and Chiang Dao districts in Chiang Mai province.

Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa on Thursday led a press conference on the issue of the Wa Army’s withdrawal. He stated that the border issue would be addressed through existing bilateral mechanisms, including discussions through the Joint Border Commission (JBC). The minister also denied any connection between this border issue and the recent rescue of Thai fishermen detained by Myanmar. (TNA)







































