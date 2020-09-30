‘Visit Thailand, I Miss You’ campaign to win prizes over 10 million baht

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is inviting Thai travelers to join the campaign under the concept called “Visit Thailand, I Miss You” and get a chance to win prizes over 10 million baht. Following the launch of this exclusive campaign to entice travel lovers, TAT hopes that travel demand will again be strongly stimulated in this last quarter of the year. The travelers may take part in a prize drawing with a purchase of a product or service labeled under the official “I Miss You” sub-campaigns: “I Miss My Golf Buddies”, “I Miss My Favorite Dishes”, “I Miss Embracing Nature”, “I Miss Relaxing My Body & Mind” and “I Miss Travel Communities”. Furthermore, TAT has partnered with more than 300 shops and service providers such as Klook, Traveligo, Wongnai, Golfdigg, McDonald’s, Thai Smile Airways, Air Asia, Thailandfoodparadise and Specialtiewthai to bring forth myriad mouth-watering promotions.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Now that you’ve been told, get cracking, pack your bag and buy a travel package to get lucky! Prizes with a total pool of 10 million baht, which include cars, motorcycles, mobile phones, gold, and many more, are up for grabs for any purchase of promotional products or services. For every 500 baht spent per 1 receipt, you will receive 1 entry in the prize drawing (i.e., buying a 10,000-baht travel package will earn you 20 entries). To participate in the prize drawing, a coupon code is required to be redeemed via LINE Official Account: @tiewthailuckyor associated websites from 15th September to 15th November 2020. Winners will be announced 20th November 2020 on www.เที่ยวไทยได้ลุ้น.com, Facebook: ไทยเที่ยวได้ลุ้น and LINE Official Account: @tiewthailucky.









Don’t miss out on these extraordinary promotions. First come, first served! Don’t also forget to redeem your coupon code from any travel package purchase via one of the available platforms for your chance to win prizes worth up to 10 million baht. Who knows? You might very well be the lucky one!











